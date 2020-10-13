Exclusive: RED WOLF Release Official Video For New Single "The Point Of No Return"; Debut Album Available Tomorrow
October 13, 2020, 38 minutes ago
Red Wolf's debut album, Sessions Vol. 1, will be released tomorrow (October 14th), and the band has issued their new single / video "The Point Of No Return" today exclusively through BraveWords. Check it out below.
Check out the cover art and tracklist for Sessions Vol. 1 below.
Tracklist:
"Crossing The Line"
"The Road"
"The Point Of No Return"
"Running In Circles"
"The Devil Inside Of Me"
"Hypocrite"
"Watch It Burn"
"Coming For You"
"Face Of God"
"I Am The Night"
Red Wolf is:
Euge Valovirta – guitar
Samy Elbanna – vocals & guitar
Janne Joutsenniemi – bass & vocals
Adde Larsson - drums
Check out the band's official Facebook page here.