Exclusive: REECE Featuring Former ACCEPT / BONFIRE Singer DAVID REECE Premieres “Forest Through The Trees” Video

Heavy metal vocalist, songwriter and former Accept/Bonfire frontman David Reece released his new solo album worldwide through Mighty Music on November 9th. Resilient Heart, an album rich on full blown melodic heavy metal, is the follow-up to his Compromise album, released in 2013. Resilient Heart is available on limited red vinyl, CD, and digital. BraveWords is premiering the new video for “Forest Through The Trees”; check it out!

Reece about "Forest Through The Trees": "The music for the track was composed by Alessandro Del Vecchio, we were driving late one night after we'd done a show with Ian Paice as his backing group in Yambol, Bulgaria. I'd already written most of Resilient Heart with Marco [Angioni, guitar] and Martin [J. Anderson, guitar] but I had this lyric I'd co-written with John Wilde lying around screaming to be put into a ballad so I casually asked if Ale had anything and when he sent the music it miraculously set right into the music! It's about opening your eyes and seeing beyond your nose so to speak and looking at things in a different light.”

BraveWords previously premiered the video for "Two Coins And A Dead Man" - be sure to rock out to this one:

Reece will support UDO on tour in February 2019.

Dates (venues TBA):

February

1 - Heidelberg, Germany - Halle 2

2 - Regensburg, Germany - Eventhall Airport

3 - Stuttgart. Germany - LKA

6 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

7 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

8 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

9 - Schwalmstadt. Germany - Festhalle Treysa

10 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller

12 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

13 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

"A Perfect Apocalypse" video:

"Any Time At All" commentary video:

"Any Time At All" video:

Lineup:

Vocals: David Reece

Guitar: Marco Angioni

Guitar: Martin J. Andersen

Bass: Malte Frederik Burkert

Drums: Sigurd J. Jensen