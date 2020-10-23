Exclusive: ROCKIN’ ENGINE Premiere “Let It Burn” Video

A punch in the face is coming right at ya’ in the form of Rockin' Engine’s new album The Wretched And The Damned. This is a follow-up to their 2019 album Midnight Road Rage.

The lyrics and music of this new full length were inspired by the physical and social destruction evolving in this world in the past few years. The listeners will be able to relate these stories with personal experiences, creating a deeper emotional connection with the songs. The tracks all have a different story but they all revolve around the same concept. The band explains the album in their own words:

“This album truly reflects the evolution in our musical genre and the hard work we all put into this. We decided to follow our roots and do what we love most, pure metal! The concept of this record is to bring the listeners into an emotional roller coaster and connect with our music. The lyrics were written in a storytelling fashion, in a post-apocalyptic metaphor, which places everyone in a chaotic world of injustice and control. The message is for people to unite as one and fight oppression, put aside our differences, and strive for a better life."

The video for the single “Let It Burn” is literally a verbal attack on everyone responsible for the problems in the world we live in. They are basically saying, with the devil’s perspective, to just let everything burn because at this point, there’s just no coming back to a peaceful world. It is the band’s opening song and the infectious heavy rock will satisfy even the most particular of headbangers.

Blast the new video now, premiered through BraveWords!

Great chemistry and contagious energy can be found in Rockin’ Engine, they are explosive in their playing and always go full throttle. They are recommended for fans of Pantera, Megadeth, and Slayer.

The full album will be available on Halloween, October 31, 2020. Preorder on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Let It Burn”

“Mass Hysteria”

“Broken Angel”

“I Sold My Soul To The Devil”

“The Wretched And The Damned”

(Photo by – Dark Moon Productions)