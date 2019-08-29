Exclusive: ROYAL HELL Unveils Haunting Video For “Higher Court”

Formed just three years ago, heavy metal/hard rockers Royal Hell have quickly made a name for themselves with their blazing backbeats and melodic choruses. Now, after honing their skills by sharing the stage with such artists as Dokken, Flaw, Hinder and more, the band is hard at work on their much-anticipated debut EP and is unveiling their first video on BraveWords!

“Higher Court,” which will be released as their first single this fall, has already gained traction among fans thanks to the band’s tireless performance schedule. According to lead vocalist Matt V. Peppe, the song, much like the rest of their music, “bows at the altar of rock ‘n’ roll and heavy metal.”

The video for “Higher Court” was filmed in Northeast Pennsylvania by director/producer James Callahan, CEO of Camp Rattler Video. According to him, it is a “dark tale about the thin, grey veil that separates good and evil...right and wrong.”

“We shot the piece purposely, over three PA seasons on the same farm in the small village of Harding, Pennsylvania, where I lived as a boy,” said Callahan. “We hope fans enjoy it. Or are creeped out...or both.”

Hailing from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA, Royal Hell features Rob Helme (Drums), Eugene Pavlico (Guitar), and David Kusma, Jr. (Bass). The group has released several songs since forming in 2016 however their impending EP will be their official release.

