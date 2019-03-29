Exclusive: SEVEN THORNS Premiere “Symphony Of Shadows” Video

Seven Thorns, the finest heavy/power metal band ever to come out of Denmark, are releasing the "Symphony Of Shadows" video exclusively through BraveWords! The single comes from their album Symphony Of Shadows; released December 14th through Mighty Music.

Bassist Mads comments:

"The fear of, and the fascination with, destruction reside simultaneously in most of us. The vampire myth gives a face to the thrill of stepping close to the edge, of losing control and of our secret wish that our end will turn out a new beginning. The treacherous voice in our heads, leading us astray, bringing us into the danger zone, how come it sounds so sweet? Like music. From the shadows come the siren call for self-ruin."

Seven Thorns, begins a new chapter, with the release of their third album Symphony Of Shadows. Spicing up their sound with heavier, darker influences like Symphony X and Adagio, they still remember their roots in neo-classical and classic power metal in the vein of Helloween and Stratovarius. The result is strong, catchy melodies, high-end technical musicianship and a massive, dark and rich sound, and the nine tracks will leave the listener gasping for air yet yearning for more.

In the words of composer and guitarist Gabriel Tuxen: “We wanted to make an album that was FUN for us to play on stage, and one that will entertain our fanbase as well as people who see us for the first time. I think we succeeded, and more”.

To enhance the darkness and heaviness of the album, Seven Thorns worked with famed producer Tue Madsen. He turned out to be the perfect partner to make the vision come alive, making sure that every detail in the complex soundscapes stand out clearly, still creating a wall of sound full of pummeling bass drums, heavy guitars and soaring solos that will satisfy even the most demanding shred-fetishist.

Centered on the virtuoso talents of guitarist and main composer Gabriel Tuxen, keyboard player Asger Nielsen, and with the charismatic voice and persona Björn Asking handling the vocals, the ambitious melodies and songs easily come alive. The low end is kept tight and heavy by bassist Mads Molbaek and everything is paced forward hard and fast by drummer and band mastermind Lars Borup.

(Photo by: Terkel Christensen/ Aggressive Artwork)