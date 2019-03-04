Exclusive Titles From QUEEN, THIN LIZZY, EUROPE, JETHRO TULL, ROGER GLOVER, STATUS QUO Available For UK Record Store Day

Record Store Day 2019 is scheduled for Saturday, April 13th, and the list of available product for the UK edition of this year's event has been released. Of interest to BraveWords readers are exclusive UK titles from Queen, Think Lizzy, Europe, Jethro Tull and more.

A partial list of titles available for the UK on Record Store Day 2019, in alphabetical order, follows:

Ace Frehley - Spaceman - 12" Picture Disc

Badfinger - So Fine: The Warner Bros. Rarities (Limited 2LP Red Vinyl Edition)

Cheap Trick - The Epic Archive Vol. 3 (1984-1992) (Limited 2LP "Flame Red" Vinyl Edition)

Def Leppard - The Story So Far - 2LP

Emerson Lake & Palmer - Live At Pocono International Raceway, Long Pond, PA, U.S.A., 9th July 1972 (Gatefold 2LP, brown and yellow vinyl)

Europe - "Walk The Earth" Limited Edition 7” Single (7” Colour Vinyl housed in a collectible merch package)

Billy F Gibbons - The Big Bad Blues - LP

Roger Glover & Friends - Butterfly Ball - 2LP

Halestorm - "Buzz"/"Chemical" - 7" Green Vinyl

Hawkwind - The 1999 Party - Live At The Chicago Auditorium 21st March, 1974 - 2LP

High On Fire - Bat Salad - LP

Jethro Tull - North Sea Oil - 10" Mini-LP

Mastodon - Stairway To Nick John - 10" Vinyl

Brian May - New Horizons - 12" Vinyl

Motörhead - "Overkill"/"Bomber" - 2 x 7" Picture Disc Vinyl

Motörhead - "Rockaway Beach" - 7" Coloured Vinyl

Pearl Jam - Live At Easy Street - LP

Pink Floyd - A Saucerful Of Secrets (Mono) - LP

Robert Plant - Fate Of Nations - LP

Queen - "Bohemian Rhapsody" / "I’m In Love With My Car" - 7” Single Coloured Vinyl

Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody Picture Disc - 2 x 12" Picture Disc

Rush - Hemispheres - 12" Picture Disc

Kenny Wayne Shepherd - Ledbetter Heights - 2LP

Status Quo - Quid Pro Quo - Pop Up - LP

Sunn O))) - Life Metal - 2 x LP

Sunn O))) - Life Metal - CD

Thin Lizzy - Black Rose - 2LP

Ginger Wildheart - "Maggie" - 12" Vinyl

The complete UK list can be seen here.

Find the International Record Store Day list here, and the Record Store Day Canada list here.