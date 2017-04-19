Exclusive: VALENTINE BERLIN Premiers “Witch Hunt”

BraveWords is premiering “Witch Hunt” from Valentine Berlin’s self-titled debut album. The song is about a prostitute who frequents vampires in Paris and the town’s folk don’t take too kindly with this lady of the night’s clientele, so she is hunted by a mob and burned like a witch. The song fits the spooky, horror vibe inherit on the record. The vocals are a touch of Alice Cooper and 69 Eyes, while a recurring guitar harmony recalls Mercyful Fate and the soundtrack to the vamp video classic, Castlevania.

Released via Limelight Records on Valentine’s Day, the ten songs that represent the album feature creepy sounds and infectious chorus lines. Berlin, the mastermind of Bob Dee, who many know from such songs as “Social Awkward,” from his Bob Dee With Petro band, has created songs with such catchy refrain listeners will have a difficult time putting down the record. “Ghost Ghost Hey” and “Dance With A Vampire” were both made into videos as strong indicators of what listeners could expect.

Valentine Berlin follows a tragic storyline. While driving along the Amalfi Coast in Italy, Val fell victim to a motorcycle accident that killed his longtime girlfriend Petra. Val isolated his self into the mountains where he fueled his pen with grief and sadness and wrote the ten moribund tracks as a tribute to his fallen love.

This dreadful story has been documented in a comic book enclosed in the album created by Japanese manga/comic artist Ruyu.

Tracklisting:

“Ghost Ghost Hey”

“Dance With A Vampire”

“Bats Bats Bats”

“Sons & Daughters”

“Daria”

“Ghost Squad”

“Freaks & Geeks”

“Witch Hunt”

“Goth Girl”

“Salvation”

The album can be purchased through such outlets as Amazon, CD Baby, Itunes, Spotify and Google Play.