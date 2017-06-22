Exclusive: VYCES Release “Nocturnal” Video Featuring BUTCHER BABIES’ Carla Harvey

Independent heavy active rock band Vyces and BraveWords have teamed up for the video release of “Nocturnal”, featuring Butcher Babies’ Carla Harvey. The single will be on their next EP titled Angels due out in the fall.

In the summer of 2014 Chicago native Dave Naruszewicz was looking to work on a new project following the disbandment of his former group Heart Set-Self Destruct. After years of touring with such bands as Filter, Hell Yeah, and Volbeat (to name a few) he realized it was time for change. Dave decided to reach out to longtime friend and drummer Russell Ray (formerly of Old Fashioned Beatdown).

Dave began flying to Los Angeles from Chicago twice a month to build something new, original, and undeniable. Russ then reached out to Shawn Patterson (former guitarist for Old Fashioned Beatdown). Shawn was the perfect fit, and the three began sending demos to each other that would become the foundation of Vyces. After a few writing sessions, they decided to go into the studio with Augustus Cryns (producer of Stitched Up Heart, XO Stereo, The Dead Rabbits, and Westfield Massacre), and also featured Mark James Klepaski (Formerly of Breaking Benjamin, and Lifer) on bass. After a year of writing and recording the band has finished 22 songs. Vyces has sonically created a solid blend of active rock and metal.

Dave describes the soul of the songs through his lyrics as exploring the darker side of human emotion and behavior. “It’s somethingeveryone can relate to because everyone has experienced some form of hurt, betrayal, weakness, hate, addiction, and/or lack of acceptance” says singer Naruszewicz. “It’s also the fuel that drives us to become stronger, get better, and overcome the flaws we’ve built in our minds.”

Vyces live:

June

27 – Fargo, ND – Nestor

28 – Mankato, MN – Red Rocks

29 – Dubuque, IA – The Venue

July

1 – North Platte, NE – Sculley’s Shooters

6 – Spokane, WA – The Pinnacle

7 – Seattle, WA – Funhouse

8 – Portland, OR – Rock Hard PDX

9 – Lewiston, ID – 3rd Wheel

11 – Jerome, ID – Diamondz

14 – Danville, IL – Vintage Villains

15 – Peoria, IL – Rail II

16 – Merriam, KS – Aftershock

18 – Chicago, IL – Reggies

21 – Waterloo, IA – Spicoli’s

22 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s