Exclusive: WEAPONS OF ANEW Premiere Video For Cover Of THE CHAINSMOKERS’ “Sick Boy”

New Jersey-based hard rock quartet Weapons Of Anew will release their sophomore album Art Of War in early 2021. The band - which consists of seasoned musicians guitarist Freddy Ordine (ex-Axiom, ex-HavocHate) and vocalist Ray West (ex-Spread Eagle) along with bassist Stefan “Reno” Cutrupi and the newest addition, drummer Chad Szeliga (ex-Breaking Benjamin, ex-Black Label Society) - have revealed its debut single, a cover version of The Chainsmokers’ “Sick Boy”, premiering through BraveWords!

The band’s single is presently streaming nice numbers (over 250,000) via the Spotify play listing on New Noise, Rock Hard, Best Of Rock, along with Apple’s Breaking Hard Rock - and the track is inside the top 40 and climbing on active rock radio.

Art Of War was produced by longtime band collaborator Grammy Award-nominated Mike Ferretti (Sevendust, Warren Haynes, Saliva), mixed by multi-platinum Grammy-winner David Bendeth (Papa Roach, Paramore, Bring Me The Horizon) and mastered by A-list mastering engineer Ted Jensen (Evanescence, Korn, Lamb Of God). With its profoundly personal but accessible lyrics, the album creates an unadulterated fusion of hard rock with hints of p-funk and thrash creates a loose yet focused atmosphere of good times.

“There is a line in the song where it says, ‘How many likes is my life worth,'” shares Ordine. “The reality of that line hit home like few songs have in my life because of the pressure people have on them to be relevant at all costs. It was awesome and cathartic to be able to recreate such an awesome song and I hope it connects with people and makes them think, like it did with me.”

(Photo - Elena Jasic)