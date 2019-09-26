Exclusive: XAON Premieres “Eros” Video

An elusive name born amidst Switzerland's highest mountains, Xaon never quite fitted in any of the numerous galleries metal has to offer, drifting through the extremes whilst juxtaposing finesse and vehemence from an unworldly orchestra, endlessly exploring the vast echoic gloominess of the human mind.

In only a few short years, the combo led by Vincent Zermatten (guitars) and Rob Carson (vocals/orchestrations) has managed to tour the world through the release of their critically acclaimed debut album The Drift, notably across Europe with gothic metal monsters Sirenia and folk metal legends Tyr, in Japan with Obscura and Archspire, in the US with The Veer Union, and sharing the stage in festivals across Europe with bands such as Megadeth, Testament, Exodus, Gojira, Paradise Lost, Eluveitie and many more.

Xaon returned with their 2nd album somberly entitled Solipsis available through Mighty Music, bringing the band's grandiose aggressiveness to a whole new level, pummeling their way through a cataclysmic atmosphere while reaching a new majestic apotheosis. This album is set to debut in the spring, which will see the band performing across Europe with Septicflesh and Krisiun while continuing to prove themselves as an upcoming force around the Metal world.

Solipsis is out on CD, LTD LP & digital on through Mighty Music and BraveWords is premiering the video for the track “Eros”.

Rob, vocalist of Xaon about “Eros”:

"We are very excited to finally unveil this new music video for our song "Eros", directed once again by Brice Hincker from CHS Prod and shot between the Tabernas desert in Spain and a chapel in Mulhouse (FR). The thematic follows the solipsistic concept present throughout the album and delves into the realisations of, not only absolute solitude, but also total abandonment."