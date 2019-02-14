Exclusive: XAON Premieres “Solipsism” Video

An elusive name born amidst Switzerland's highest mountains, Xaon never quite fitted in any of the numerous galleries metal has to offer, drifting through the extremes whilst juxtaposing finesse and vehemence from an unworldly orchestra, endlessly exploring the vast echoic gloominess of the human mind.

In only a few short years, the combo led by Vincent Zermatten (guitars) and Rob Carson (vocals/orchestrations) has managed to tour the world through the release of their critically acclaimed debut album The Drift, notably across Europe with gothic metal monsters Sirenia and folk metal legends Tyr, in Japan with Obscura and Archspire, in the US with The Veer Union, and sharing the stage in festivals across Europe with bands such as Megadeth, Testament, Exodus, Gojira, Paradise Lost, Eluveitie and many more.

In 2019, Xaon is back with their 2nd album somberly entitled Solipsis available through Mighty Music, bringing the band's grandiose aggressiveness to a whole new level, pummeling their way through a cataclysmic atmosphere while reaching a new majestic apotheosis. This album is set to debut in the spring, which will see the band performing across Europe with Septicflesh and Krisiun while continuing to prove themselves as an upcoming force around the Metal world.

Solipsis will be out on CD, LTD LP & digital on April 12th through Mighty Music and BraveWords is premiering the video for the track “Solipsism”.

Rob Carson, Xaon comments about the song: "‘Solipsism’ is the view or theory that the self is all that can be known to exist. How do you react when confronted with absolute solitude? What happens in your mind when you are really all alone? What does it mean to be alone? This hypothesis is the leitmotiv addressed throughout the album, an apocalyptic thought slowly delving towards serenity, towards catharsis. Directed one again by Brice Hincker from CHS Prod and starring Mickael Dervey from Kha Designs."