EXHUMED Announce West Coast Facemelter Tour

Californian gore netallers, Exhumed,, are firing up their chainsaws this April and hitting the road for a special West Coast tour celebrating the release of their Forged in Fire hot sauce. Created with award-winning heat-mongers Hella Hot Sauce, Forged In Fire brings a blast of smoky heat that pairs perfectly with grilled human fle - er, meats.

Frontman Matt Harvey talked a little about the tour and the "meet-and-eat" events that will be unique to each show: "We're excited to do something a little different this time. It's gonna be fun to do something food-related every night and see people's reactions first-hand to the hot sauce, and since it's called Forged in Fire, we're loading up the set with older stuff we haven't played in years, so it should be a rager every night!"

Check your local show for more information about when to show up and face the heat. As well as featuring a setlist focused on their early material, the band will be selling limited quantities of Forged In Fire hot sauce and a special shirt design exclusive for this tour, so come out and get your face melted.

Tour dates:

April

24 - San Luis Obispo, CA - The Graduate

25 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red (with Lago)

26 - Los Angeles, CA - 5 Star Bar

27 - Oakland, CA - Eli's Mile High Club (with Necrot)

28 - Portland, OR - Tonic Lounge