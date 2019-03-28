EXHUMED Enters Studio To Record Seventh Full-Length Album; Band To Begin Latin American Tour Next Week

Gore metal maniacs, Exhumed, are currently in the studio recording their seventh full-length and follow-up to 2016's Death Revenge. The as-yet-untitled album is being recorded at the band's home-built studio Darker Corners, a first in Exhumed's legendary career.

The album, which marks the debut of new guitarist Sebastian Phillips (Noisem), is being produced by the band and Alejandro Corredor (Brujeria, Nausea) and will be mixed and mastered by Joel Grind (Toxic Holocaust). The record is expected to see release later this year. Stay tuned for more information in the months to come.

Comments frontman Matt Harvey, "This album has been a challenge in a whole new way; part construction project, part trial-and-error crash-course, and part deathgrinding madness. The deathgrinding part has been going really well, and we're really focusing on bringing out the aggression of these tunes. The goal is to leave no face un-melted."

Exhumed will kick off a Latin American tour with Beyond Creation next week. The trek begins April 3rd, travels through fourteen cities, and ends April 21st. A few days later, Exhumed will returns to the west coast for the Face Melter Tour celebrating the release of their new hot sauce, Forged In Fire, created by Hella Hot Sauce. See all confirmed dates below.

April (with Beyond Creation)

3 - Nandas Barrio Antiguo - Monterrey, Mexico

4 - Rocksi - Aguascalientes, Mexico

5 - Foro Indie Rocks - Mexico DF, Mexico

6 - Rock Vuh - Guatemala City, Guatemala

7 - Buhos - San Salvador, El Salvado

9 - Peppers Chill Out - San Jose, Costa Rica

10 - Hangar 18 - Panama City, Panama

11 - Sala Bombay - Medellin, Columbia

12 - Ace Of Spades - Bogota, Columbia

13 - C.C. Festival - Lima, Peru

14 - Blondie - Santiago, Chile

16 - Uniclub - Buenos Aires, Argentina

19 - Carioca Club - São Paulo, Brazil

20 - Mister Rock - Belo Horizonte, Brazil

21 - Teatro Odisseia - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

West Coast Face Melter Tour:

April

24 - San Luis Obispo, CA - The Graduate

25 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red (with Lago)

26 - Los Angeles, CA - 5 Star Bar

27 - Oakland, CA - Eli's Mile High Club (with Necrot)

28 - Portland, OR - Tonic Lounge