EXMORTUS Release "Night On Bald Mountain" Playthrough Video

One year ago, Los Angeles-based death/thrash/shred quartet Exmortus ushered in the Halloween season with a new horror-themed EP, Legions Of The Undead.

This year, the group kicks off the festivities with a new playthrough video for one of the tracks from that release, “Night On Bald Mountain”. The clip can be viewed here, where a limited-edition cassette (only 100 pressed) of the EP is now available exclusively for purchase on the group’s Bandcamp page (which includes digital download).

The playthrough video for “Night On Bald Mountain” - a classical piece originally written in the 19th Century by Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky, and famously featured in the 1940 Disney animated feature Fantasia - showcases the impressive instrumental prowess of the group’s four members.

"What a year it's been since ‘Legions…’ came out! To celebrate the anniversary, we thought it would be cool to release the EP in cassette form and finally do a ‘Night On Bald Mountain’ jam video,” says guitarist/vocalist Jadran “Conan” Gonzalez. “We have more in store for the end of the year so stay tuned and most importantly stay safe! Thank you all for the support! Shred on, legions!"

“Legions Of The Undead” marked the first Exmortus release featuring the lineup – Gonzalez, guitarist Chase Becker (also of Warbringer), bassist Cody Nunez and drummer Adrian Aguilar – that had logged numerous miles on the road together over the prior two years with the likes of Obituary, Venom Inc., Sabaton, Kreator, Havok, Allegaeon, Hatchet, Homewrecker and The Absence. The five-track release – recorded with longtime producer Zack Ohren (Machine Head, Immolation) at Oakland's Sharkbite Studios – also includes two originals (“Swallow Your Soul” and the title track), as well as covers of two other well-known instrumentals performed in the band's inimitable neoclassical metal style: Danny Elfman's “Beetlejuice” theme and Bernard Hermann's iconic “Psycho Theme”.

Founded by Gonzalez when he was just 12 years old, Exmortus released their debut album, In Hatred's Flame, via Heavy Artillery in 2008. After gaining additional acclaim with their 2011 sophomore effort Beyond The Fall Of Time, the group signed a three-album deal with Prosthetic Records in 2013. In support of that acclaimed trilogy of releases (2014's Slave To The Sword, 2016's Ride Forth and 2018's The Sound Of Steel), the band toured alongside some of metal's biggest names, including Amon Amarth, Children of Bodom, Abbath, Dark Tranquillity and Marty Friedman, earning extensive praise along the way for their live power, prowess and proficiency.