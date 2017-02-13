EXMORTUS Take You On The Road With “For The Horde” Promo Video

California's neoclassical shred masters, Exmortus, have kickstarted the new year once again by relentlessly hitting the highways to bring their thrashing neoclassical symphonies near you. The quartet can currently be found trekking across the US with Havok and Entombed A.D. and will continue to follow as direct support to Havok as they make their first-ever journey to Europe.

Known for their high-octane, animated live performances, Exmortus have put together a music video for the fist-raising anthem "For The Horde”, featuring behind-the-scenes and live footage recorded from their most recent tour with Children Of Bodom, Abbath and Oni. Recorded and directed by James Pesature of Magnetar Studios, the video can be seen below:

Find the band’s complete live itinerary at this location.