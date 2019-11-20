EXMORTUS Tour Van & Trailer Destroyed In Black Ice Crash In Canada; GoFundMe Launched

L.A.-based thrash/death/shred quartet, Exmortus, have issued the following message:

"While on tour on our way to Edmonton, Alberta from Vancouver, BC, Canada we lost control on black ice and crashed into and slid on the shoulder rail next to a ditch. Thankfully, no one is hurt but the van & trailer are ruined. The tour with Death Angel and Hellfire just started and we really don't wanna miss the rest of the dates. So, we would like to raise money for a new ride and trailer ASAP so that we may finish the tour. Please donate what you can! Anything helps! Every dollar counts!"

Find the GoFundMe page here.



The band's upcoming tour dates are listed below.

November

20 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

21 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

22 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramids

23 - St. Paul, MN - The Amsterdam

25 - London, ON - London Music Hall

26 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace

27 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

28 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

29 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti Bar & Spectacles

30 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

December

1 - New Bedford, MA - Vault @ Greasy Luck

3 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon

4 - Baltimore, MD - Otto Bar

5 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

6 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club

7 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

8 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

10 - Lafayette, LA - Grant Street

11 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

12 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

13 - Dallas, TX - Tree’s

14 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine

15 - Enid, OK - 1927 Event Center

17 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad

18 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

19 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey