EXMORTUS Tour Van & Trailer Destroyed In Black Ice Crash In Canada; GoFundMe Launched
November 20, 2019, 31 minutes ago
L.A.-based thrash/death/shred quartet, Exmortus, have issued the following message:
"While on tour on our way to Edmonton, Alberta from Vancouver, BC, Canada we lost control on black ice and crashed into and slid on the shoulder rail next to a ditch. Thankfully, no one is hurt but the van & trailer are ruined. The tour with Death Angel and Hellfire just started and we really don't wanna miss the rest of the dates. So, we would like to raise money for a new ride and trailer ASAP so that we may finish the tour. Please donate what you can! Anything helps! Every dollar counts!"
Find the GoFundMe page here.
The band's upcoming tour dates are listed below.
November
20 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
21 - Regina, SK - The Exchange
22 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramids
23 - St. Paul, MN - The Amsterdam
25 - London, ON - London Music Hall
26 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace
27 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar
28 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
29 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti Bar & Spectacles
30 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
December
1 - New Bedford, MA - Vault @ Greasy Luck
3 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon
4 - Baltimore, MD - Otto Bar
5 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
6 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club
7 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug
8 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
10 - Lafayette, LA - Grant Street
11 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
12 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
13 - Dallas, TX - Tree’s
14 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine
15 - Enid, OK - 1927 Event Center
17 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad
18 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
19 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey