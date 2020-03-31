EXODUS Guitarist GARY HOLT's COVID-19 Test Comes Back Positive

On March 18, Exodus/ex-Slayer guitarist Gary Holt revealed via Instagram that he thought he had contracted COVID-19 (Coronavirus). In a new Instagram post (since-deleted), Holt revealed that his test came back positive, but his wife, Lisa, tested negative.

Says Gary: “So I finally received my test results back and positive it was. Lisa’s came back negative, and it’s been long enough since my symptoms that I am officially in the clear to do the only things I’m allowed, like buy my own groceries! I feel great, made it through the tougher moments, and my health feels 100 percent normal. Thanks to everyone who had wished us well. Now it’s time to start working on some new Exodus riffs while I’m still basically stuck in my house!”

Holt recently made an appearance on Finland's Kaaos TV and offered an update on the Exodus' next album. He also talks about his time with Slayer as the replacement for the late Jeff Hanneman.

Holt: "We'll be in the studio hopefully this summer. We're staying home this summer, except for one show at the Dynamo festival. We're not doing a European summer festival tour or nothing, and we're just gonna work on the new record. And it's fucking heavy. It's so heavy (laughs). I've got enough riffs for five albums right now. I'll keep writing right up till we start recording. I hope to have it (the new album) out this year... late in the year. We'll see how the scheduling goes and all that."