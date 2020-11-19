EXODUS Reveal Title Of New Album; "Early Indications Are This Monster Sounds F@$king Sick," Says Guitarist GARY HOLT

Exodus have announced that their upcoming new album will be titled Persona Non Grata. The album, engineered by Steve Lagudi and the band, is expected in summer 2021 via Nuclear Blast Records. Andy Sneap is mixing the record.

Guitarist Gary Holt revealed the new in an Instagram post, which included the caption: "So the title of the new record is out! The next @exodusbandofficial record is titled “Persona Non Grata” and will be our summer 2021! And I LOVE the studios name here in @decibelmagazine, “The garage next to Tom Hunting’a house”! Haha! Engineered by @stevelagudiproductions, produced by us, being mixed by @andysneap as we speak. Early indications are this monster sounds fucking sick! Doing some spot vocal stuff tomorrow with @zetrodus and then tracking is DONE. Gonna be a long wait until the release of this beast on @nuclearblastrecords."