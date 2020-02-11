EXODUS, TESTAMENT, DEATH ANGEL Survive "F@$king Terrifying" Ferry Ride; "Most Insane Thing I've Ever Experienced," Says GARY HOLT

Gary Holt took to Instagram to share an experience he and his Exodus bandmates, along with Testament and Death Angel, endured on Sunday night while travelling on a ferry from Sweden to Finland, and running into Storm Ciara, which killed at least seven people across Europe. The bands were on their way to Helsinki for Monday night's The Bay Strikes Back tour stop.

Holt's message states: "Rough seas? I thought @70000tons was bad? Last nights ferry - cruise to Finland last night was on another level. Most insane thing I’ve ever experienced. Yeah, it was a little terrifying. Ship was getting tossed like a canoe. But we made it. The truck did not, but we all pooled our gear together so the show is ON!!!! Time to rock."

Holt followed up the first post with the following: "Okay, after a little research on last nights storm, I know of three bands who got extremely lucky!!! 25 foot waves, category 11 out of a 12 scale, two out of five band members puking their guts out, it was FUCKING TERRIFYING!!! But we made it and I feel pretty fucking alive today!! But I’m kind of done with big wave ferry and cruise ship trips! Ugh! Time for some sleep tonight."