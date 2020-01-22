EXTREMA Unveil "The Call" Music Video; Italian Tour Dates Announced

Italian groove thrash metallers, Extrema, have released a music video for "The Call" in support of their seventh studio album, Headbanging Forever, released this past May via Rockshots Records.

Guitarist Tommy Massara: “‘The Call’ is the opener from our latest record. We filmed the video in just one day at two different locations: Day and Night; Water and Fire, as you will witness for yourself."

Extrema will embark on their Italian tour in support of Headbanging Forever. Dates listed below:

February

1 - Genova, Italy - Crazy Bull

6 - Bologna, Italy - Freakout Club

7 - Serravalle / Sanmarino, Italy - Club24

8 - San Donà Di Piave (Ve), Italy - Revolver Club

23 - Milano, Italy - Milano Headbanging Night @ Magazzini Generali

28 - Mantova, Italy - Arcitom

29 - Bolzano, Italy - Pippo Foodchillstage

March

7 - Roma, Italy - Defrag