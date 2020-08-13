EXTREME Guitarist NUNO BETTENCOURT Reveals His Rock & Roll Firsts; Video

Everybody remembers their first time... What was the first album you bought? What was the first concert you attended? Everyone has an answer to these questions, including Nuno Bettencourt from Extreme. Watch this new video from AXS TV:

As part of AXS TV's "At Home And Social With Nuno Bettencourt & Friends" special, Bettencourt was joined by Queen's Brian May, as well as his Generation Axe tour mates Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Tosin Abasi, for an instrumental performance of the Queen classic, "Bohemian Rhapsody".

Check out the performance below:

(Photo - Mark "Weissguy" Weiss)