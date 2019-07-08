EYEHATEGOD Drummer AARON HILL Stabbed, Robbed In Guadalajara, Mexico

Informador.mx is reporting that Eyehategod drummer, Aaron Hill (pictured above on the left), was stabbed and robbed last night, Sunday, July 7, before the band's scheduled concert in Guadalajara, Mexico.

According to the report, Hill was attacked by three men and a woman who stripped him of his belongings at the intersection of Epigmenio González and Comercio streets, a few meters from the Forum Independence, where the band were scheduled to appear. Hill was stabbed in the altercation, leaving him with a 2" wound on his left side.

Through a statement, the promoter of the event, Show No Mercy, said that although Hill was in good health, he was unable to perform the show. A rough translation of part of the promoters statement follows:

"Today while Aaron Hill walked to the venue he suffered a robbery. They have a driver at their disposal; but they were touring the city all afternoon so he preferred to walk to the venue, for his hotel is very close; when 4 people, two blocks away, intercepted and took away their belongings. While one of them threatened him and made him a 5 cm wound on the left side. He is well, however it was not possible to continue with the show."