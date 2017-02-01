EYEHATEGOD – Mike IX Williams For The Sick Benefit Takes Place This Weekend; Guest Vocalists Announced

Eyehategod frontman Mike IX Williams successfully underwent a liver transplant last month and continues a slow road to recovery. The IX Lives IX Lives Benefit, set to commence in Williams' hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana this coming weekend, was organized to help with his mounting medical expenses. The three-day event will take place at Siberia and Poor Boys venues and includes appearances by Crowbar, Superjoint, Goatwhore, Thou, Classhole, Mountain Of Wizard, and many more acts bound together for the cause. Eyehategod will close Saturday night's show with a host of guest singers including Philip H. Anselmo (Superjoint, Down), Ben Falgoust (Goatwhore, Soilent Green), Bruce Lamont (Yakuza, Brain Tentacles, Corrections House), Hollise Murphy (Fat Stupid Ugly People), Shawn Knight (Child Bite), and more! See the day-to-day lineup below.



Though weekend passes are no longer available, the shows are not sold out. Remaining tickets will be available at the door for each show. Orange amplification has donated a Micro Dark amp with O headphones that will be raffled off along with Eyehategod test presses and other Mike IX memorabilia. Raffle tickets will be sold Friday and Saturday night with winners announced Saturday night before Eyehategod's set. And don't miss the crawfish boil on Sunday, courtesy of Billy Bones Seafood Catering.

In related news, Williams will make his return to the stage with Eyehategod for their performance at this year's Berserker IV Music Fest in Pontiac, Michigan.

Comments Williams: "These past few years have been somewhat of a rough ride for me health wise, but thanks to my super supportive fans, friends, and family, I am finally on the mend and looking forward to the future."

When reached for an update following his surgery, Williams was in good spirits and jokingly replied, "So honestly. I'm procrastinating because I'm waiting to write something introspective and creative blah blah blah, but truth be told and blessed be, I am recovering from massive brutal surgery at a speedy rate and exactly where I want to be! Doctors are happy with my progression. Thanks to everyone who's donated and contributed. Please continue to spread the word of these benefits, as there is a long road of medical expenses to be accounted for..."

Those wishing to donate directly as well as receive more updates can visit You Caring.

Nate Burns of Revolting Worship designed the official benefit admat. Posters will be available at the show for sale as well as a few signed by all the bands and raffled off with all proceeds going to Williams. Burns comments, "It was an absolute honor to contribute art to this incredible event as a thank you to Mike IX Williams and Eyehategod whom have played a pivotal role in exposing me to the music and visual art that has inspired me in my own creative endeavors for years."



Cleveland-based merchandising company, IndieMerch, has kindly set up a webpage where Burns' art poster and T-shirt can be purchased, again with all proceeds going directly to Williams. Karim Peter, IndieMerch artist relations, commented, "Mike has been breaking ground in extreme music for as long as any of us here have been involved in the scene. It has been inspiring to see the friends and fans he has gathered in the past twenty-five-plus years come together behind him in his time of need and we're honored to be involved in aiding with the cause. We wish Mike a speedy recovery so he can return to his life and his art."

The poster and shirts can be purchased at IndieMerch.

