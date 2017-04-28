EZOO - New Project From GRAHAM BONNET And DARIO MOLLO To Release Debut Album In June

Ezoo, the new project from vocalist Graham Bonnet (Rainbow, MSG) and guitarist/producer Dario Mollo, will release their debut album, Feeding The Beast, on June 2nd via earMUSIC.

Zoo will bring grooving and stomping music, with the great feeling straight from the golden days of hard rock. The debut includes new versions of the Rainbow songs “Eyes Of The World” and the Russ Ballard-penned “Since You Been Gone”.

Feeding The Beast tracklisting:

“You Are Your Money”

“The Flight Of The Sapini”

“C'est La Vie”

“Guys From God”

“Feeding The Beast”

“Eyes Of The World”

“Colder Than Coolv

“Too High To Be Falling”

“Motorbike”

“Since You Been Gone”

“Don't Look Back”

“Coda”