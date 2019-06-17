FAITH NO MORE Reflect On 30th Anniversary Of The Real Thing - "We Used To Talk About Our Songs In Terms Of Cinema"

The 30th anniversary of Faith No More's third studio album is rapidly approaching. The Real Thing - the first to feature vocalist Mike Patton - was released on June 20th 1989. To celebrate this momentous occasion FaithNoMoreFollowers.com asked the fans of Faith No More to submit their questions for the core members of FNM: drummer Mike Bordin, keyboardist Roddy Bottum, and bassist Billy Gould. An excerpt follows:

Keyboardist Roddy Bottum was asked, Was "Woodpecker From Mars" always thought of as an instrumental, or did Patton ever attempt adding lyrics during the demo process?

Bottum: "We used to talk about our songs in terms of cinema. 'Woodpecker' was definitely one of those that we likened to a cinematic mood. I think we felt it had drama and energy without vocals. It is kind of typical of our attitude and bravado at the time. Doing an instrumental seems kind of prog rock of us now, looking back. It was definitely a pompous gesture. I’m so glad we stuck to our guns on decisions like that."

To read the complete Q&A, click here.