Swedish folk metal pioneers, Falconer, performed at Germany's Waken Open Air festival in summer 2015, and endured the heaviest rain since the festival's founding in 1990. The band themselves faced some technical problems, but filled the time with some anecdotes from the beginnings of the band. Watch below.

Setlist:

"Northwind"

"Age Of Runes"

"How It All Began"

"Mindtraveller"

"Clarion Call"