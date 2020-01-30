FALCONER To Begin Recording New Album In February

Long running Swedish folk metal pioneers, Falconer, will head back into the studio in February to record a new full length. The album is yet untitled but will consist of a total of 13 songs, including bonus tracks. Expect folkish power metal with a velvet voice to crown it.

Comments mainman/guitarist Stefan Weinerhall: "This time around we have a few instrument surprises as a treat, something that has been a wish for a long time finally happening! It is due time for a new album after a 6 year wait. In the meantime we did our last and final live show at Prog Power USA in 2015."

Once again, Falconer will be entering Sonic Train Studios with Andy La Rocque (King Diamond) as engineer. Jan Meininghaus will, as always, do the cover art.

"We are really looking forward to it, in a way it feels like going back home again!"

A release date hasn't been set yet, but expect the new Falconer album in the second half of 2020.

Lineup:

Mathias Blad: Vocals

Stefan Weinerhall: Guitar

Jimmy Hedlund: Guitar

Magnus Linhardt: Bass

Karsten Larsson: Drums