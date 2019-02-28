FALLUJAH Discuss Lyric Content In New Undying Light Album Trailer; Video

Progressive extreme metal masters, Fallujah, will release their fourth full-length album, Undying Light, on March 15th via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band has unveiled the latest trailer for the record, in which they discuss the lyrical content. Watch below:

Undying Light was mixed and mastered by Mark Lewis. Drums and vocals were tracked by Lewis while guitars and bass were recorded by guitarist Scott Carstairs. Cover artwork was created by Nick Keller.

Pre-order Undying Light in a bundle and in various physical and digital formats, here.

Undying Light tracklisting:

"Glass House"

"Last Light"

"Ultraviolet"

"Dopamine"

"The Ocean Above"

"Hollow"

"Sanctuary"

"Eyes Like The Sun"

"Distant And Cold"

"Departure"

"Dopamine":

"Ultraviolet" video:

"Ultraviolet" video "making of":

Trailer:

