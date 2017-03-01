FALLUJAH Release "Adrenaline" Guitar Playthrough Video

Progressive death metal masters, Fallujah, recently wrapped up the first leg of their extensive North American tour with Carnifex. After a very short break, the band begins a string of dates today in New Zealand and Australia with Killswitch Engage, before returning to the US to finish the run.

To celebrate, Fallujah has a released a playthrough video of guitarist Brian James performing the song "Adrenaline”. Watch below. Recently released drum cam footage of Andrew Baird playing "The Void Alone" is also streaming below

Find Fallujah’s live itinerary at this location.