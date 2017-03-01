FALLUJAH Release "Adrenaline" Guitar Playthrough Video

March 1, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal black death fallujah

FALLUJAH Release "Adrenaline" Guitar Playthrough Video

Progressive death metal masters, Fallujah, recently wrapped up the first leg of their extensive North American tour with Carnifex. After a very short break, the band begins a string of dates today in New Zealand and Australia with Killswitch Engage, before returning to the US to finish the run.

To celebrate, Fallujah has a released a playthrough video of guitarist Brian James performing the song "Adrenaline”. Watch below. Recently released drum cam footage of Andrew Baird playing "The Void Alone" is also streaming below

Find Fallujah’s live itinerary at this location.

Featured Audio

THE WILD! - "Ready To Roll" (eOne)

THE WILD! - "Ready To Roll" (eOne)

Featured Video

Exclusive: WITHOUT MERCY Premier “In Waves” Lyric Video Featuring CHIMAIRA’s Mark Hunter

Exclusive: WITHOUT MERCY Premier “In Waves” Lyric Video Featuring CHIMAIRA’s Mark Hunter

Latest Reviews