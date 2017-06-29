FALLUJAH Release “Prodigal Son” Guitar Playthrough Video

June 29, 2017, an hour ago

Progressive death metal masters, Fallujah, have released a guitar playthrough video for the song "Prodigal Son". In it, guitarists Brian James and Scott Carstairs faithfully recreate their tones from their latest album Dreamless, with Positive Grid's Bias FX amp modeling software. Check out the clip below:

Dreamless was recorded at Sharkbite Studios with producer Zack Ohren, and was mixed and mastered by Mark Lewis in Orlando, FL at Audiohammer. The album features guest vocal appearances by Tori Letzler, Mike Semesky and Katie Thompson and a guest guitar solo by Tymon Kruidenier (ex-Cynic, Exivious).

Find Fallujah’s live itinerary at this location.

Fallujah is:

Alex Hofmann - vocals
Rob Morey - bass
Andrew Baird - drums
Scott Carstairs - guitars
Brian James - guitars

