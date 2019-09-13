FAMOUS UNDERGROUND / CREEPING BEAUTY Guitarist DARREN MICHAEL BOYD Completes New Instrumental Solo Album

Famous Underground / Creeping Beauty guitarist Darren Michael Boyd has checked in with the following update:

"Celebrating some serious progress with my Little Toad. My instrumental CD is finally COMPLETE! I got the final masters back and it sounds killer. Still working on artwork, photos and manufacturing, but things are still on schedule. I guess I should officially release the first video soon, yes?"

Boyd recently posted some clips from his upcoming solo instrumental album, which is due to be released in the fall. Check out the audio snippets below.

"Lifting The Curse"

"Circle of Sixes"

"Tails & Entrails"

"Satan Has My Number (But He Never Calls)"

In 2018, Boyd released an acoustic country-flavoured solo single "The Only Thing I Hate Is You". It is available for purchase via Bandcamp. Check it out via the audio player below.

The only thing I hate is you by Darren Michael Boyd

Lead vocals - Mitch Foster

Guitars, keys - Darren Michael Boyd

Mastered by Harry Hess at HBomb Mastering