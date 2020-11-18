FAMOUS UNDERGROUND / Ex-SLIK TOXIK Frontman NICK WALSH Performing LED ZEPPELIN's Houses Of The Holy Album With CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE Tonight Via Livestream

Tonight (Wednesday, November 18th) at 8:00pm, Famous Underground / ex-Slik Toxik frontman Nick Walsh will be fronting Classic Albums Live for a full performance of Led Zeppelin's Houses Of The Hold album, live from the Empire Theater in Toronto. Check out the stream here starting at 8:00pm EST.

Founded in 2003 by Craig Martin and based in Toronto, Classic Albums Live has become the ultimate destination for music lovers wanting to hear the greatest albums performed live without all the gimmickry and cheesy impersonations. Relying only on the music, using what Martin refers to as "the world's best musicians," Classic Albums Live has defined itself as a mainstay in Performing Arts Centres across North America.

