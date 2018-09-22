FAMOUS UNDERGROUND Guitarist's CREEPING BEAUTY Offering Preview Of New "This Time" Video

Canadian bashers Creeping Beauty, featuring Famous Underground guitarist Darren Michael Boyd, have posted the following update:

"Hey Insaniacs! Want a private preview of our new music video "This Time"?! Sure you do! All ya gotta do is like our page and we will send you the link! We would not be offended if you subscribe to our YouTube channel while you're there, and we will return the favour, too. Live show announcements on the wayyyyyyy. In the meantime, we'll just trade Voodoo Doll secrets while we wait for you..."

Check out the Creeping Beauty official Facebook page here.

Darren Michael Boyd recently released a solo new single / video entitled "This Song Won't Get Played On The Radio" (which it did). Check out the clip below.

Boyd recently released an acoustic country-flavoured solo single "The Only Thing I Hate Is You". It is available for purchase via Bandcamp. Check it out via the audio player below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://darrenmichaelboyd.bandcamp.com/track/the-only-thing-i-hate-is-you" href="http://darrenmichaelboyd.bandcamp.com/track/the-only-thing-i-hate-is-you">The only thing I hate is you by Darren Michael Boyd</a>

Lead vocals - Mitch Foster

Guitars, keys - Darren Michael Boyd

Mastered by Harry Hess at HBomb Mastering