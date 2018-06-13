FATE DESTROYED Release "Break Free" Music Video

Fate Destroyed is a commanding new Los Angeles-based metal force that was formed and fronted by the talented and alluring Franccesca De Struct. The band is breaking ground with a fierce take on the metal status quo, with influences ranging from Deftones to Trivium to Nine Inch Nails. Combining raw emotional lyrics and powerful vocals with visceral guitars and driving synths, Fate Destroyed create an audio assault that bridges the gap between hard hitting 90's industrial rock and modern heavy metal.The band features current and former members of Green Jelly, Matriarchs, The Dreaming, KUZA, 7 Days Away and Dirty Machine.

Fate Destroyed just revealed their intense new music video for the wickedly melodic track "Break Free", which will appear on the band's upcoming self-titled EP set to release later this summer. The video for the catchy anthem, directed by famed video director Matt Zane, can be seen below.

Frontwoman Franccesca De Struct says, "'Break Free' is a story of the unending struggle between who we are and who we want to be. It's a song about those moments when you look in the mirror and don't recognize the person looking back at you. It's about duality, about feeling trapped inside a time and place and the desire to escape that."

Fate Destroyed's upcoming self-titled EP is co-produced by the band and Carlton Bost (Orgy, Deadsy, The Dreaming). More EP information is set to be released soon. For now, fans can stream the "Break Free" single via Spotify, ReverbNation, Deezer, and iHeart Radio, or buy it via Google Play or Amazon.

Make sure to catch Fate Destroyed performing live at Jellyfest on July 27 at Malone's Concert Venue in Santa Ana, CA. The show will feature headliners Green Jelly, as well as support from several other bands.

Fate Destroyed is:

Jonni Law - Guitars

Art Diharce - Guitars

Franccesca De Struct - Vocals

Ben Levi - Drums

Nathan Youngblood - Bass