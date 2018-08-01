FATE DESTROYED Release "We Fall" Single; Lyric Video Streaming

Los Angeles-based Fate Destroyed is a commanding new metal force that was formed and fronted by the talented and alluring Franccesca De Struct. In mid-June, the band released their striking single, "Break Free", which has since garnered over 250,000 streams/video views via YouTube, Facebook and Spotify combined.

Today, Fate Destroyed is pleased to reveal the lyric video for their menacing, metallic second single, "We Fall", cut from their upcoming self-titled EP. Check out the lyric video below:

"We Fall" can also be streamed via Spotify now and is currently featured on the New Metal Tracks playlist. Other "We Fall" streaming platforms, including iTunes and Google Play, can be accessed here.



Fate Destroyed frontwoman Franccesca De Struct says, "'We Fall' is a warning to those who spend time consumed by regret. It is a song about looking back at the people, places, and choices that we have made and realizing that while we obsess over things we cannot change, the world continues to turn and pass us by."



Fate Destroyed's upcoming self-titled EP is co-produced by the band and Carlton Bost (Orgy, Deadsy, The Dreaming). More information regarding the release of the EP will be revealed soon.

Lineup:

Jonni Law - Guitars

Art Diharce - Guitars

Franccesca De Struct - Vocals

Ben Levi - Drums

Nathan Youngblood - Bass