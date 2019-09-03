FATE DESTROYED Reveal Video For Cover Of Folk Classic “In The Pines”

Fate Destroyed, the Los Angeles-based band fronted by Franccesca De Struct, has unveiled a haunting new video for their cover of the classic "In The Pines".

"In The Pines," also known as "Where Did You Sleep Last Night?" and "My Girl," is a traditional folk song made famous by legendary blues artist Lead Belly and later achieved commercial success through Nirvana's take on the track.

"I saw 'In The Pines' as the ultimate musical challenge," De Struct says. "Was it possible to take a widely known folk song, something completely the antithesis of my genre, and make it industrial? The answer was a resounding yes. This passion project came from a place of musical discovery. It gave me the chance to take a base concept and see just how much I could mold it into something entirely new."

Fate Destroyed was formed by De Struct in 2016 with an aim to provide a fierce new take on the metal status quo. Led by the raw emotion of De Struct's vocals, Fate Destroyed combines visceral guitars and driving synths to leverage the gap between hard hitting '90s industrial and modern heavy metal.

Fate Destroyed is rounded out by Roger Bohlen on guitar, Nathan YoungBlood (Green Jelly/Dirty Machine) on bass and Ben Levi (Matriarchs) on drums.