FATES WARNING To Release Live Over Europe Album In June; Details Revealed

Progressive metal pioneers Fates Warning have announced the upcoming release of their new live album, Live Over Europe, on June 29th via InsideOutMusic.

Gathered during the group’s most recent European headlining run for their latest studio album Theories Of Flight in January 2018, Live Over Europe includes recordings from eight different cities (Aschaffenburg, Germany, Belgrade, Serbia, Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, Rome and Milan, Italy, Budapest, Hungary as well as Ljubljana, Slovenia) and a total of 23 songs in over 138 minutes of playing time, spanning 30 years of the group’s seminal career.

Live Over Europe”was mixed by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Kreator, Symphony X) and mastered by Tony Lindgren at Fascination Street Studios in Sweden and will be available as limited 2CD Mediabook, Gatefold 3LP + Bonus-2CD or as Digital Album.

Tracklisting:

CD 1:

"From The Rooftops"

"Life In Still Water"

"One"

"Pale Fire"

"Seven Stars"

"SOS"

"Pieces Of Me"

"Firefly"

"The Light And Shade Of Things"

"Wish"

"Another Perfect Day"

"Silent Cries"

"And Yet It Moves"

CD 2:

"Still Remains"

"Nothing Left To Say"

"Acquiescence"

"The Eleventh Hour"

"Point Of View"

"Falling"

"A Pleasant Shade Of Gray, Pt. IX"

"Through Different Eyes"

"Monument"

"Eye To Eye"

Vocalist Ray Alder checked in with the following comment about Live In Europe: “We would like to thank each and every one of our fans that helped us make Live Over Europe. We had a great time making this album and we hope that you enjoyed the shows as much as we did playing them!“

Look out for first samples of this live release to be made available soon.

Fates Warning lineup 2018 (above from left to right - Photo by Stephanie Cabral)

Bobby Jarzombek - Drums

Joey Vera - Bass and Vocals

Ray Alder - Vocals

Jim Matheos - Guitars

Mike Abdow - Guitars and Vocals