FEAR FACTORY Guitarist DINO CAZARES Addresses Departure Of Frontman BURTON C. BELL - "It's Too Bad That He Decided Not To Stick Around, But The Door Is Open For Him"

Fear Factory vocalist, Burton C. Bell, announced this week his decision to leave the band. Bell posted a statement (found below) at his official website.

In the clip below, Fear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares sits down with Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn on the No Fuckin' Regrets podcast to discuss the somewhat shocking pre-interview news of Bell quitting Fear Factory via social media, his early days growing up in the rural border town of El Centro, CA., recording the debut album during the Los Angeles riots, the band's landmark second album Demanufacture, appearing in the Rock-n-Porn movie, the time he and Burton got into a fistfight, and the new Fear Factory record getting currently mixed by Andy Sneap, and its March 2021 release date.

Cazares: "It's too bad that he decided not to stick around, but the door is open for him. So whenever he decides to get past whatever his issues are, I'll be here waiting. But I can't wait too long, 'cause when things start opening up and I've gotta get back out there and work, I've gotta do what every other band does, and they've gotta move on, earn a living. But in the meantime, the door is open for him."

Bell's statement on leaving Fear Factory can be read in its entirety below.

"I consider myself a private person, preferring to keep my personal business to myself and trusted loved ones. I make my public statements with thoughtful intent, never deviating from the truth, in spite of the consistent series of dishonest representations and unfounded accusations from past and present band members; a toxic drama I choose to not be part of.

"The past several years have been profoundly agonizing, with these members bleeding my passion with depraved deceit. As a direct consequence of their greed, these three have dragged me through the unjust, judicial system, resulting in the legal attrition that has financially crippled me. In the end, these three members have taken possession of my principal livelihood. However, they will never take my 30-year legacy as the beating heart of the machine. A legacy that no other member, past or present, can ever claim.

"So, it is after considerable, contemplative soul searching that I have come to the realization that I cannot align myself with someone whom I do not trust, nor respect. Therefore, I am announcing to my fans my departure from Fear Factory, to focus all my energy and attention toward the continuing success for Ascension Of The Watchers, and all my future endeavors.

"I am very proud of the Ascension Of The Watchers’ latest album, Apocrypha. The writing and recording process for Apocrypha has been a truly cathartic and artistic journey of exploration and growth for me. Reigniting my passions for my writing, allowing my music to flourish, enabling my soul to soar, saving me from the real hell that engulfed a significant part of my daily life. Collaborating with talented, kindred spirits has truly created an inspirational environment of support and mutual respect, a spirit I have missed for a very long time.

"I would like to thank all of my fans for their continued support throughout my career. I am very proud of my achievements, but, it is time for me to move forward. Now I look to the future with open eyes, open mind and open heart, as my artistic path strives for even greater success in music, writing and my art. It’s true, “the end is always the beginning”. The soul is free from the machine."

Ascension Of The Watchers will release their new album, Apocrypha, on October 9 via Dissonance Productions. The recording will be available on CD, two limited vinyl formats and through all major digital outlets. Pre-order on CD and vinyl here. Pre-save on all streaming platforms here.

Tracklisting:

“Ghost Heart”

“The End Is Always The Beginning”

“Apocrypha”

“A Wolf Interlude”

“Honoree”

“Stormcrow”

“Cygnus Aeon”

“Key To The Cosmos”

“Bells Of Perdition”

“Wanderers”

“Sign Your Name”

“Ghost Heart” video:

Lineup:

Burton C. Bell - vocals and guitar

John Bechdel - keyboards

Jayce Lewis - drums, backing vocals and programming