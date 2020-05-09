FEAR THE LEADER Issue "Take Me Down" Lyric Video

Canada’s Fear The Leader have released a lyric video for “Take Me Down”, pulled from their self-titled debut album, which was issued in November 2019.

Montreal-based lead guitarist Stephane Dufour, who had released two instrumental guitar shred albums through Steve Vai’s label formed the band with Sébastien Chiasson, an ex-wrestler who has performed with various cover and original bands.

Stephane would record drums, bass, guitars, and keys in his state-of-the-art Montreal studio, and would send the tracks to Sebastien in New Brunswick, who would then write lyrics at home and then record his vocals in his own little home studio: his car. And every time Stephane received the vocal tracks back, he had a good chuckle knowing that this incredible voice was recorded in a parked car… They did the entire album like that, and once Stephane had everything produced and mixed he reached out to a Steve Vai-connected engineer to master the album: Richard G Benoit, who put the final shine on these tracks. After almost a year of hard work, the result is a powerful album with ten great tracks, including highlights such as “Gone”, “Psycho Brain”, “King Of The Sky”, and “Merchants Of Pain”. The strength of these tracks got them a worldwide deal with the New York office of The Orchard, a hot and dynamic company now owned by Sony Music Entertainment.

Tracklisting:

"Take Me Down"

"Psycho Brain"

"Gone"

"No Last Goodbye"

"The One You Hate"

"Face To Face"

"King Of The Sky"

"Grinding Teeth"

"Zombie Automatic"

"Merchants Of Pain"

"Psycho Brain":

