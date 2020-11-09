FEELING B - Live '90s Cassette Recording Of Pre-RAMMSTEIN Punk Band Streaming

September 25th marked 25 years since Rammstein emerged from Berlin with its debut album, Herzeleid. To celebrate the anniversary, the RammWiki page on YouTube continues to roll out rare audio and video material from the band's career. The clip below is a live album by the pre-Rammstein punk band Feeling B, which featured guitarist Paul Landers, keyboardist Christian "Flake" Lorenz and drummer Christoph "Doom" Schneider.

The recording date of the album is unknown. The album includes the song "Ich Such Die DDR", which is about searching for the GDR. The GDR was made a part of Germany on October 3rd, 1990. The song itself was released on the album Wir Kriegen Euch Alle in 1991, but it could very well have been an older song, which means recording and release must have taken place in either 1990 or 1991.

Only the first 13 songs are live. "Slamersong" and "Anleitung" are the audio of a TV appearance during which the band played the song and explains how it works, which can be seen on the VHS, Von Anfang An - Teil 1. "DDR Nationalhymne" is an orchestral recording of the GDR's national hymn.

Tracklist:

"Alles Ist So Unheimlich Dufte"

"Instrumental"

"Mix Mir Einen Drink"

"Wir Wollen Immer Artig Sein"

"Wieder Keine Zeit"

"Frusti Machs Gut"

"Again To Late"

"Du Wirst Den Gipfel Nie Wrreichen"

"Geh Zurück In Dein Buch"

"Ich Such Die DDR"

"Unter Dem Pflaster"

"Hopla He"

"Lied Von Der Unruhevollen Jugend"

"Slamersong"

"Anleitung"

"Erich Mielke"

"DDR Nationalhymne"

Feeling B was a punk rock band founded in East Berlin in 1983. They started out firmly grounded in the underground punk scene. Over time, Feeling B's popularity grew greatly, and climaxed around the end of the German Democratic Republic.

Frontman Aljoscha Rompe (1947–2000), a Swiss living in East Berlin, supplied the vocals to the band's songs. Rompe, guitarist Paul Landers, and keyboardist Christian "Flake" Lorenz were the only consistent members throughout the band's history. At various times, the band also included bassist Christoph Zimmermann and drummers Alexander Kriening and Christoph "Doom" Schneider. Landers, Lorenz, and Schneider later found fame with Rammstein.

First Arsch drummer and future Rammstein singer Till Lindemann, also participated once with Feeling B for the song "Lied Von Der Unruhevollen Jugend", an interpretation of a Russian communist song, for which he is credited on the album Hea Hoa Hoa Hea Hea Hoa. In return, Landers contributed guitar to First Arsch's 1992 album, Saddle Up. Lindemann and Landers, as members of Rammstein, would perform this song live in St. Petersburg and Moscow in 2001, during that band's Mutter tour.

The group disbanded the mid-1990s. On special occasions, the band members would get together for individual concerts at punk festivals, until Rompe died in November 2000 of an asthma attack at 53 years old. Zimmermann died in a plane crash in 1999. Eventually, Lorenz re-discovered tapes of old and partial unreleased recordings. This unreleased material and remixes of some already known songs were released as Grün & Blau in 2007.