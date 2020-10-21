FEUERSCHWANZ Featured In New Episode Of "Napalm Next Door"; Video

German medieval rock masters, Feuerschwanz, are featured in the new episode of Napalm Records' video series, Napalm Next Door.

Take a journey through all of Feuerschwanz' members homes with Mieze Myu. See what the band is doing while they're not on tour or in the studio and maybe even find out a little bit of backstory about the band.

The band's new album, Das Elfte Gebot, was released back in June via Napalm Records. Das Elfte Gebot is the successor of 2018's Methämmer album, and can be ordered here.

Das Elfte Gebot tracklisting:

"Meister der Minne"

"Metfest"

"Das elfte Gebot"

"Kampfzwerg"

"Im Bauch des Wals"

"Mission Eskalation"

"Schildmaid"

"Malleus Maleficarum"

"Lords Of Powermet"

"Totentanz"

"Unter dem Drachenbanner"

Die Sieben Todsünden (bonus covers album) tracklisting:

"Ding" (Seeed)

"Hier kommt Alex" (Die Toten Hosen)

"Amen & Attack" (Powerwolf)

"I See Fire" (Ed Sheeran)

"Gott mit uns" (Sabaton)

"Limit" (Deichkind)

"Engel" (Rammstein)

"Im Bauch des Wals" video:

"Ding" video:

"I See Fire" video:

Lineup:

Hauptmann Feuerschwanz - vocals, guitars

Johanna von der Vögelweide - fiddle, hurdy gurdy

Sir Lanzeflott - drums

Jarne Hodinsson - bass

Prinz Hodenherz - winds, vocals

Hans der Aufrechte - guitars