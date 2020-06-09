FEUERSCHWANZ Release Music Video For Cover Of SEEED's "Ding" Feat. MELISSA BONNY

German medieval rock masters Feuerschwanz will release their new album, Das Elfte Gabton, on June 26 via Napalm Records. The band have released the official music video for the cover of "Ding", the #1 club hit by Berlin, Germany-based pop act, Seeed. Watch below.

The song comes off the bonus covers album Die Sieben Todsünden, which will be released as part of the deluxe version of Das Elfte Gebot, and features Rage Of Light and Ad Infinitum singer Melissa Bonny on vocals.

Commented the band: "Here's that DING (english: thing)! Today we present to you the fourth video off of our new album Das elfte Gebot: the dancehall hit 'Ding' by dance raggae giants Seeed from 2005 - transformed into the band’s patented folk metal sound featuring the amazing Melissa Bonny on vocals! Seeed with heavy guitars, hurdy gurdies, flutes, jaw harps, a rapping knight and a growling warrior... impossible? Feuerschwanz: Hold my mead! Ladies, hide your wedding rings, Hauptmann is in town!"

Das Elfte Gebot is the successor of 2018's extremely successful album, Methämmer, and can be pre-ordered here.

Das Elfte Gebot tracklisting:

"Meister der Minne"

"Metfest"

"Das elfte Gebot"

"Kampfzwerg"

"Im Bauch des Wals"

"Mission Eskalation"

"Schildmaid"

"Malleus Maleficarum"

"Lords Of Powermet"

"Totentanz"

"Unter dem Drachenbanner"

Die Sieben Todsünden (bonus covers album) tracklisting:

"Ding" (Seeed)

"Hier kommt Alex" (Die Toten Hosen)

"Amen & Attack" (Powerwolf)

"I See Fire" (Ed Sheeran)

"Gott mit uns" (Sabaton)

"Limit" (Deichkind)

"Engel" (Rammstein)

"I See Fire" video:

Track-By-Track videos:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Lineup:

Hauptmann Feuerschwanz - vocals, guitars

Johanna von der Vögelweide - fiddle, hurdy gurdy

Sir Lanzeflott - drums

Jarne Hodinsson - bass

Prinz Hodenherz - winds, vocals

Hans der Aufrechte - guitars