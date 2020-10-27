FEUERSCHWANZ Release Official Music Video For "Hier kommt Alex"

German medieval rock masters, Feuerschwanz, have released the official music video for the song "Hier kommt Alex" (english: Here Comes Alex). The song - originally written and performed by Die Toten Hosen - comes off their covers album Die Sieben Todsünden, the bonus to their brand new album Das Elfte Gebot, which was released on June 26 and landed at #3 on the official German album charts, where it remained for eight consecutive weeks.

Commented the band: ""In einer Welt in der man nur noch lebt, damit man täglich roboten geht..." (In a world in which you only live, so you can function every day...) This line seems depressingly real in these strange times - even though, back in 1988, Die Toten Hosen were inspired by Anthony Burgess' novel "A Clockwork Orange" as well as the movie of the same name by Stanley Kubrick, to write this huge German rock classic! We love the song as well as the movie and its eerie message and thus put it into a medieval sound. Let's ascend to Burg Abenberg again, harken Mieze Myus' gentle harp before we shout: Hier kommt Alex!"

Das Elfte Gebot is the successor of 2018's Methämmer album, and can be ordered here.

Das Elfte Gebot tracklisting:

"Meister der Minne"

"Metfest"

"Das elfte Gebot"

"Kampfzwerg"

"Im Bauch des Wals"

"Mission Eskalation"

"Schildmaid"

"Malleus Maleficarum"

"Lords Of Powermet"

"Totentanz"

"Unter dem Drachenbanner"

Die Sieben Todsünden (bonus covers album) tracklisting:

"Ding" (Seeed)

"Hier kommt Alex" (Die Toten Hosen)

"Amen & Attack" (Powerwolf)

"I See Fire" (Ed Sheeran)

"Gott mit uns" (Sabaton)

"Limit" (Deichkind)

"Engel" (Rammstein)

Lineup:

Hauptmann Feuerschwanz - vocals, guitars

Johanna von der Vögelweide - fiddle, hurdy gurdy

Sir Lanzeflott - drums

Jarne Hodinsson - bass

Prinz Hodenherz - winds, vocals

Hans der Aufrechte - guitars