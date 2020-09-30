FIERCE HEART Release "Out For Blood" Music Video; War For The World Album Out Now

Fierce Heart have released their new album, War For The World (Dark Star Records/Sony/Universal). Order the album here, and watch a video for the song "Out For Blood" below.

Tracklisting:

"Into The Sun"

"Built For Speed"

"Out For Blood"

"Just Got Lucky"

"Lost Inside Your Love"

"Power To Rock"

"Bad Child"

"Rest My Bones"

"Long Time"

"War For The World"

"Road To Nowhere"

"Out For Blood" video:

"Built For Speed":

Fierce Heart is:

Robert Reynolds

Rex Carroll

Antonio Acevedo

Nick Forchione