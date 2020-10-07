FIERCE HEART - War For The World Album Sells Out Worldwide Overnight

On the day of its release, War For The World - the new CD by Fierce Heart - had completely sold out at all retailers and one stop distributors around the world. The CD was available online at Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Barnes & Noble, Amazon and other fine retailers, but had completely sold out.

The new CD is available in countries around the world including Germany, the UK, Italy and more. The label Dark Star Records have just shipped out a ton of CDs to their main distributor MVD Entertainment to keep up with demand and have already reached the end of the first pressing. A second pressing is now in the works. If you want the CD shipped to you immediately, you can always get it on the band's website or direct from Dark Star Records.

"We are so thrilled to see War For The World by Fierce Heart blowing up worldwide." - Jeffrey A. Swanson / President / Dark Star Records

Tracklisting:

"Into The Sun"

"Built For Speed"

"Out For Blood"

"Just Got Lucky"

"Lost Inside Your Love"

"Power To Rock"

"Bad Child"

"Rest My Bones"

"Long Time"

"War For The World"

"Road To Nowhere"

"Out For Blood" video:

"Built For Speed":

Fierce Heart is:

Robert Reynolds

Rex Carroll

Antonio Acevedo

Nick Forchione