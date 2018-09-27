FIFTH ANGEL Launch The Third Secret Album Trailer #1; Video

Fifth Angel will release their first new album in almost 30 years, The Third Secret, on October 26th via Nuclear Blast. Pre-order the album here, and watch a first video trailer below.

The band recently announced that guitarist Ed Archer, who has already been a part of the band in the past (1983–1989, 2010, 2017), has rejoined the group as a permanent member and completes the quartet from now.

Ken Mary states, "We are very excited to announce the return of rhythm guitarist Ed Archer to Fifth Angel. Ed is a very important part of the band and to have him back with us is amazing!"

Adds Ed Archer, "I'm thrilled to be back in the fold with my friends and fellow musicians in Fifth Angel, and I'm very excited about upcoming events!"

The Third Secret features the incredible talents of guitarist and lead vocalist Kendall Bechtel, bassist John Macko and drummer and backing vocalist Ken Mary.

Says bassist John Macko, "When we began this process, we always were mindful to write songs that moved us as a band first. We felt that if we achieved that, then the music will most likely touch our fans as well."

Adds lead vocalist and guitarist Kendall Bechtel, "We are very proud of the new album! We hope the fans will hear the classic threads of the Fifth Angel they know and love, along with the growth and maturity the individuals of the band have gone through over the years. We hope they love the new songs as much as we do!"

The cover artwork was created by Zsofia Dankova.

Tracklisting:

"Stars Are Falling"

"We Will Rise"

"Queen Of Thieves"

"Dust To Dust"

"Can You Hear Me"

"This Is War"

"Fatima"

"Third Secret"

"Shame On You"

"Hearts Of Stone"

Trailer #1:

"Can You Hear Me" lyric video:

Lineup:

Ken Mary - drums

John Macko - bass

Kendall Bechtel - vocals, guitars

Ed Archer - guitars