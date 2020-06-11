FIGHT THE FIGHT Live At Wacken Open Air 2019; HQ Video

Norwegian high-octane metallers, Fight The Fight, performed inside Bullhead City Circus at the 2019 edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival. Watch professionally-filmed footage of the band performing the songs "Perfect Combination", "My Emperor" and "The Edge" below:

Fight The Fight recently dropped their single and music video, "Pacemaker", via Metal Blade Records (North America) and Indie Recordings (worldwide excluding North America).

Europe is in quarantine, and so was one of the members of Fight The Fight. After he got out, the band decided to go out on the empty streets of Oslo to do a video for their song.

With uplifting drum-beats and bouncy groove, "Pacemaker" directly takes action. The song's inner drive won't stop being fun, while the catchy chorus makes sure you'll never forget the lyrics of this song. Fight The Fight's incredible musicality shines through in an instrumental part, followed by an overwhelming guitar solo, which gets round-up by the song's chorus, and a stompy breakdown. Along with great guitar melodies, a decent harmonic background, and Lars Vegas' unique-sounding voice, this one directly goes into your favorite-song-playlist.

“Pacemaker” is the second single off their upcoming sophomore album titled Deliverance, due for release September 18.