FIGHT THE FIGHT Release Deliverance Album; Title Track Music Video Streaming

Norwegian high-octane metallers, Fight The Fight, have released an official video for the title track of their sophomore album, Deliverance, out now via Blacklight Media Records (North America) and Indie Recordings (worldwide excluding North America). Watch the video below, and order the album here.

The band comments: "We are happy to release our second album, Deliverance! After many years, sweat, and hard work, we can finally show you guys the result. We are truly happy and proud of the album we've made. Hope you guys like it and will play it loud!"

Deliverance tracklisting:

"Deliverance"

"Ritual"

"Triggerfinger"

"Calling You Back"

"Pacemaker"

"Dying"

"Pitbull"

"Love"

"Turbo Sex"

"Paradigm"

"Deliverance" video:

"Ritual" lyric video:

"Dying" video:

"Pacemaker" video:

"Triggerfinger" video: