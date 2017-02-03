FINAL DRIVE Release Dig Deeper Album; Full Stream Available

St. Louis thrashers, Final Drive, have released their new studio album, Dig Deeper. A full album stream (limited to 24 hours) can be found below.

The album was produced by Charlie Bellmore (Jasta, Kingdom of Sorrow), mixed by Nicky Bellmore (Dexters Lab Studio, Toxic Holocaust), and mastered by Zuess (Hatebreed, Rob Zombie).

Order Dig Deeper at the following digital locations: FinalDriveDigDeeper.com, Bandcamp. CD/vinyl at this location.

Artwork for the album cover was created by Final Drive’s own Jordan Gaw.

Dig Deeper tracklisting:

“This Is How”

“Built To Break”

“The Last Time”

“Six Feet Down”

“Want It All”

“Life Decided”

“Follow The Curse”

“Beneath Us”

“Of A Killer”

“Black Out”

Album stream:

“This Is How” lyric video: