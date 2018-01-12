FINAL DRIVE Streaming “Built To Break” Lyric Video
Final Drive provokes your “trust” in their newest lyric video for the track “Built To Break.”
"We wanted to put together a blend of moving footage and at the same time include the lyrics to follow. Given the subject matter of ‘Built To Break’ we thought it would be funny to set it to footage of US Bill manufacturing. It's LoFi and DIY, yet still turned out fun enough to watch all the way to the end, maybe even twice.” states Jordan Gaw of Final Drive
The brutal thrash track comes from Final Drive's latest Billboard-Charting album, Dig Deeper.
Final Drive live:
January
13 - Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall
14 - Wichita, KS - Elbow Room
15 - Oklahoma City, OK - Special Event
16 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard
17 - Wichita Falls, TX - The Deep End
18 - Dallas, TX - Renos Chop Shop
19 - San Antonio, TX - Bonds Rock Bar
20 - Big Spring, TX - Desert Flower Art Bar
28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Viper Room