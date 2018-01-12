FINAL DRIVE Streaming “Built To Break” Lyric Video

Final Drive provokes your “trust” in their newest lyric video for the track “Built To Break.”

"We wanted to put together a blend of moving footage and at the same time include the lyrics to follow. Given the subject matter of ‘Built To Break’ we thought it would be funny to set it to footage of US Bill manufacturing. It's LoFi and DIY, yet still turned out fun enough to watch all the way to the end, maybe even twice.” states Jordan Gaw of Final Drive

The brutal thrash track comes from Final Drive's latest Billboard-Charting album, Dig Deeper.

Final Drive live:

January

13 - Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall

14 - Wichita, KS - Elbow Room

15 - Oklahoma City, OK - Special Event

16 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard

17 - Wichita Falls, TX - The Deep End

18 - Dallas, TX - Renos Chop Shop

19 - San Antonio, TX - Bonds Rock Bar

20 - Big Spring, TX - Desert Flower Art Bar

28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Viper Room